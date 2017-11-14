× Virginia Beach City Manager to discuss why he wants to redirect $5 million from FEMA to fix drains at Oceanfronnt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dave Hansen, the Virginia Beach City Manager is expected to speak at the Princess Anne Plaza Civic League monthly meeting Tuesday. Hansen is planning on explaining why he is asking to redirect $5.3 million the city received from FEMA to make improvements to the Central Resort District drainage system.

The current project to make improvements to the drainage system at the Oceanfront currently has $300,000. According to a letter from Hansen to Mayor Will Sessoms, a study was conducted to develop and evaluate a phased approach to address flooding in the resort area. The first phase is expected to redirect 25 acres of drainage flow from the intersection of 21st Street and Baltic Avenue to the existing 16th Street pump station for $15 million.

Citizens will be able to voice their opinions at the Nov. 21 city council hearing during public hearing.