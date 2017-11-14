× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing, cool, and breezy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies but still cool… We will start with mostly cloudy skies this morning and temperatures mainly in the 40s. Some of our inland locations will start in the upper 30s. Sunshine will mix in through the day with highs only reaching the mid 50s. It will be breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling into low 40s and 30s inland. It will still be a bit breezy tonight with north winds 5 to 15 mph.

We will see a nice blend of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the second half of the work week. Highs will bounce between the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week and weekend. An isolated showers is possible later Wednesday into Thursday but overall rain chance will be low. Our next decent chance for rain is set to move in on Saturday.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Cool, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little during the past several hours in association with a low pressure system located about 400 miles SSW of the Azores. Additional development of this system is possible, and it could become a subtropical cyclone during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become unfavorable. Regardless of development, this low is expected to produce winds to near gale force during the next day or two while it moves slowly NE.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 14th

1945 Heavy Rain: 2.37″ Norfolk

