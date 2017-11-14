The Wahee Way: Norfolk State’s sibling duo is shining on & off the field

NORFOLK, Va. – Before George and J.T. Wahee became dynamic playmakers for Norfolk State, the two were tearing it up in the high school ranks.

George starred at Bishop Sullivan, while J.T. was a key piece on Lake Taylor’s 2014 state championship team. “This is something that I envisioned, I knew that we both were really good players,” said George. “It was just a matter of time, and now we’re here playing football which we knew we were going to do because we put in the hard work.”

The last name Wahee has been around before George & J.T. took off. Wilfred, their older brother, was a two-way player at Norfolk Christian before heading to Charlottesville to play for the University of Virginia.

They wanted to follow in Wilfred’s footsteps, but it was his best advice that led the duo to Norfolk State. “He just said, go where you’re wanted and where you’re going to play, and that’s all to it really,” said J.T.

George says they’re “happy” about their decision to attend NSU and create their own legacy, and so is Spartans head coach Latrell Scott.

“They’re both ultra talented young men, even better guys off the field” said Scott, who recruited both siblings to Norfolk State. “Mrs. Wahee has done a tremendous job, and I think it says a lot about her and a lot about our program for her to entrust us with finishing raising her kids.”

As well as the Wahee’s have performed on the field, their performance off of the sidelines has been even more remarkable. Mrs. Wahee, a single mother, raised her four boys and daughter to value work ethic.

“You know seeing her go to work two jobs, she works overnight too, we’ve got the easy job” said George. “Just seeing how hard she works, I know it’s going to make us work harder.” We wake up every morning, and J.T. does as well, knowing that we’re playing for our family name.”