THE FLASH new episode, Tuesday 11/14 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“When Harry Met Harry…” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

ONE HARRY, TWO HARRYS, THREE HARRYS, FOUR — When collectors of Native American artifacts are attacked by a meta named Mina Chayton (guest star Chelsea Kurtz) who can bring inanimate objects to life, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to a surprising ally for help. Determined to crack the identity of The Thinker, Harry (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) help to summon the ultimate think tank: “The Council of Wells’,” a roundtable of the brightest Harrison Wells’ from various Earths. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#406). Original airdate 11/14/2017.