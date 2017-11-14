× Suffolk Public Schools to hold State of the Schools Breakfast

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Public Schools is holding their State of the Schools Breakfast and Learning Fair Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Deran Whitney will discuss the challenges and success of the school district.

One of the highs included the approved $160-million budget that passed a few months back.

The budget included a raise for all teachers, support staff and bus drivers.

This came after many teachers threatened to quit their jobs, and several bus drivers planned a ‘sick out’ — calling for better pay.

Though there’s excitement around the construction of two new schools, parents are once again bringing up the segregation debate.

Since 1970, the Department of Justice has been ruling that schools in Suffolk are not meeting federal standards of desegregation.

One mom is worried that her kid’s schools will never reflect the community they live in, which is 60 percent black and 40 percent white.

“As a private citizen I have the responsibility to be sure that the people who are paid to fix this problem actually do it,” Amy Ford told News 3.

Stay with News 3 for updates on Tuesday’s address.