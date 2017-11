The folks from Stove Top are finally helping holiday eaters.

They created “Thanksgiving Dinner Pants,” to allow people to “enjoy more of thanksgiving in comfort and style.”

The maroon elastic waist pants roll down to reveal a stuffing pattern which matches the company’s stuffing mix box.

There’s also an extra large pocket to store leftovers- in case you want seconds.

The pants sell for $19.89 and are available for a limited time only.

