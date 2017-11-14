RIVERDALE new episode, Wednesday 11/15 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Nineteen: Death Proof” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LS) (HDTV)

— After a charge led by Mayor McCoy (guest star Robin Givens) threatens to further escalate tensions between the North and Southside, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), along with Archie (KJ Apa), tries to put a stop to a dangerous alliance being considered between the Serpents and a long-time rival. Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help when she’s thrust into the center of a burgeoning mystery surrounding The Sugarman. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) confronts her mother Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) after a traumatic run-in forces her to make a stark realization. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Skeet Ulrich also star. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Arabella Anderson (#206). Original airdate 11/15/2017.