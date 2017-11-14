Redskins place Rob Kelley, Will Compton on injured reserve

ASHBURN, Va. -The injury plague continued for the Redskins Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that starting running back Rob Kelley and linebacker Will Compton were placed on the injured reserve list. Both injuries occurred during the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelley was hit low in the second quarter, re-injuring his high ankle sprain and spraining his MCL in the process. The second-year running back has logged 62 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Rookie running back Samaje Perine will take over the featured back role, with Chris Thompson serving as the primary backup.

Compton, the backup to Mason Foster, who is also on the injured reserve, suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot during the Vikings game.

As a result, Washington signed running back Byron Marshall from the Eagles practice squad, and Caraun Reid from the Lions’ practice squad.

Kelley missed week three against the Raiders, and had a combined 22 carries in three games following due to the lingering ankle injury. Third-year player Martrell Spaight will step into the middle linebacker role.

The ‘Skins travel to New Orleans to face the 7-and-2 Saints Sunday.