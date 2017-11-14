Portsmouth man indicted in 10-year-old murder case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 36-year-old man has been indicted in Portsmouth for a 2007 murder.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Reginald Lee Jordan, Jr. was indicted for 1st Degree Felony Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Murder, and Gang Participation.

The case was investigated by the Portsmouth Police Department Gang Suppression Unit and representatives of the Virginia Office of the Attorney General and the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office presented the evidence to the Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury.

“Whether they are current cases or 10-year-old cold cases, this office will vigorously investigate and prosecute offenders who commit violent crimes. The Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury is a valuable tool for law-enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads to investigate cold cases and gang participation, and Portsmouth is fortunate to have such a valuable asset meeting in its Circuit Court building once a month,” says Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales. “The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office thanks its law-enforcement partners for their assistance in presenting this case.”

Jordan will be in court for a bond hearing on November 15.