Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Kolache Factory in Virginia Beach is celebrating it's second year bringing these tasty treats to Hampton Roads just in time for Thanksgiving. We are thankful for a chance to make and try the Turkey and Dressing Kolaches. And don't forget about the Pumpkin Pie Kolaches, too.

Presented by

Kolache Factory Virginia Beach

kolachefactorytogo.com