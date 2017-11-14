Lynnhaven Fishing Pier holding going out of business sale

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Lynnhaven Fishing Pier is holding a going out of business sale on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pier will be selling its remaining inventory, fixtures and equipment. Tackle items will be sold in bulk and there will also be used fishing equipment for sale, including rental rods and carts.

There will also be Lynnhaven Fishing Pier t-shirts and hoodies.

All items will be sold ‘as is,’ with no guarantees or warranties. All items are first come, first served.

Buyers must take their purchases with them on the day of the sale by 4 p.m. Large items will not be delivered–buyers must be able to transport it themselves.

