JANE THE VIRGIN new episode, Friday 11/17 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Seventy” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

PARTY TIME – Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) book is finally being released but her plans to have a party at the local bookshop where she was inspired to be a writer hit a snag. Always wanting to help Jane, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) devises a plan to save the day, but one of his archrivals threatens to ruin the day. Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finds a job, but it is not exactly what he was hoping for. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) has come up with an interesting strategy to get the Marbella back, but Rafael wants nothing to do with it. Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Micah Schraft (#406). Original airdate 11/17/2017.