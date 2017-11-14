Historic St. Luke’s presents “A Colonial Christmas Concert”

SMITHFIELD, Va. – It’s almost time to get in the holiday spirit!

Historic St. Luke’s, known for being Virginia’s Oldest Church, will partner with the Smithfield High School Choraliers Ensemble to present “A Colonial Christmas Concert” on December 2.

The ensemble will take audiences on a trip back in time to the colonial days with period-appropriate songs.

Showtimes are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and proceeds will benefit both Historic St. Luke’s and the Smithfield High School Choraliers Ensemble.

Seating is limited, so those interested in attending a performance are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Click here to purchase tickets.