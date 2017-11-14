Four people accused of planning to kill witness to Accomack County shooting

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – Accomack County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested four people and accused them of planning to kill the witness to a Halloween night shooting.

During the investigation, a fifth person was arrested on drug and gun charges.

Evron Strand, 43; Aaron Bowens, 22; Roquan Rogers, 19; and Cynthia Harmon, 51; are all charged with attempt to commit capital murder – murder for hire, with Harmon’s charge being accessory before the fact.

DeBrandon Harmon, 29; is charged with drug and gun offenses.

Investigators say the four worked on a murder-for-hire plot to kill a witness from a shooting on Halloween night.

During several searches, investigators say they recovered 11-ounces of cocaine, three guns, and nearly $2,000. In addition, the investigators say they found multiple cell phones and documents.

All five are in jail without bond.

