Forever 21 warns customers of possible data breach

LOS ANGELES – Clothing store Forever 21 said Tuesday that it received a report from a third party that suggested there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards that were used at certain stores.

The retailer said it immediately began an investigation of its payment card systems and is being assisted by a leading security and forensics firm.

Because of the encryption and tokenization solutions that Forever 21 began using in 2015, it is believed that only certain point of sale (POS) machines in some stores were affected when the encryption was not in operation. The investigation is focused on card transactions in Forever 21 stores from March-October 2017.

Complete findings are not yet available because of the ongoing investigation. Forever 21 said it expects to provide further updates as it gets more information on the specific stores and time frames that may have been involved.

If you see an unauthorized charge on your payment card statements, you should immediately notify your bank.

