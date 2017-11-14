× First Warning Forecast: Highs In The 40s, 50s, And 60s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Another day with below normal temperatures but with a lot more sunshine. We’ve made it into the low to mid 50s this afternoon and we are still on the breezy side. Wind is coming from the north at 10-15 mph and we have not seen any rain today.

We will start tomorrow morning chilly with temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s. We will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain which will be mainly overnight.

Thursday will be the warmest of the week with highs in the mid 60s and a 0% chance of rain.

The weekend is looking 50/50. Saturday rain chances are at 40-50% and Sunday we will stay mainly dry.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Cool, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little during the past several hours in association with a low pressure system located about 400 miles SSW of the Azores. Additional development of this system is possible, and it could become a subtropical cyclone during the next couple of days before upper-level winds become unfavorable. Regardless of development, this low is expected to produce winds to near gale force during the next day or two while it moves slowly NE.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)