Ex-Virginia school bus driver accused of sex with minors, indicted on child porn charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former Henrico County school bus driver, charged with having sex with and providing drugs to minors, is now facing 26 new indictments related to child pornography and drugs.

In August, Anthony Mancuso, 39, was charged with three counts of having consensual sex with a minor 15 years or older, four counts of selling schedule one or two drugs to a minor and two counts of tattoo or body piercing to a minor without parent consent, CBS 6 reported.

Last month, CBS 6 obtained court documents which revealed that Mancuso was accused of possessing child porn.

Monday, Mancuso was formally indicted by a Henrico County grand jury on 15 counts of possession child pornography, five counts of reproduction of child pornography, and six additional counts of distribution of drugs to minors.

The new charges are not connected to Mancuso’s employment with Henrico County schools.

Mancuso was hired as a bus driver for Henrico County Public Schools in January 2011. His status was changed to a substitute driver in 2016, and he hasn’t driven for the school system since March of that year, according to Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks.

Court documents revealed DVDs in Mancuso’s possession show close to 300 child pornographic images some with bondage and videos with kids as young as infants.

The affidavit stated the discs were discovered by Mancuso’s roommate on the day of his August arrest when the former Henrico bus driver was charged with having sex with and providing drugs to minors.

After learning of the charges, the roommate, who has two children, became suspicious and found them in a box 'hidden' with his personal belongings.

The affidavit stated the roommate viewed one of the discs and described a video of an older man having sex with what appeared to be a three-year-old girl. The roommate immediately contacted Henrico authorities and the FBI got involved.

Investigators stated the other discs involved videos of bestiality involving children, numerous videos of kids ages one-to-two years old being raped and tortured and that one of the discs contained a guide that read “A manual that teaches you to have sex with little girls... Safely.”

Investigators were able to obtain a laptop from Mancuso's mother's house as a result of the affidavit.

Court documents also show that authorities were monitoring jail conversations between Mancuso, his kids and mother about his computer.