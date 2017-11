PORTSMOUTH Va,- The City of Portsmouth has been collecting residents recycles and taking them to the same plant as the trash.

Residents are upset that they were not told about the change, after the city’s contract with their recycle vendor ended in November.

The city says the recycled items are still being recycled by being turned into energy that is used for the Naval shipyard.

The city is currently reviewing bids and have a new vendor chosen within the next few weeks.