ARROW new episode, Thursday 11/16 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Promises Kept” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

OLIVER MAKES A BIG DECISION — As Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) continues to uncover clues about his son’s last few years, Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a big decision. Meanwhile, the Green Arrow (David Ramsey) leads the team into battle against “The Dragon,” a villain who is stealing valuable tech in Star City. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Rebecca Bellotto (#606). Original airdate 11/16/2017.