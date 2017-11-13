Zoës Kitchen opening third location in Southside Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant Zoës Kitchen is opening their third location in Hampton Roads!

The newest location will open Thursday, November 16 at Hilltop!

To celebrate the grand opening, the restaurant will be giving away free sports cups and will offer free refills in those cups for the first month the store is open.

They’re also doing a big online promotion to celebrate the new opening, with giveaways of buy one, get one free entrees and “Zoës for a Year!” The first 500 people to sign up will be emailed a buy one, get one entrée on opening day, and the person who refers the most friends to enter through their post will be awarded Zoës for a Year.

Aside from the new Hilltop location, there are Zoës Kitchen locations in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake and the Landstown area of Virginia Beach. There is also a Zoës Kitchen located on the Peninsula, in Newport News.