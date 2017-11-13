Win prizes from Coast Live’s Holiday Gift Guide

Posted 4:27 pm, November 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:44PM, November 13, 2017

Are you having trouble thinking of the perfect gift to buy from your friends and family? Coast Live is giving you the chance to win prizes, just in time for the holidays.

Click on one of the links below to enter to win a prize from the Holiday Gift Guide:

Check back soon for more contests and don’t forget to watch Coast Live on News 3 weekdays at 10 a.m.!