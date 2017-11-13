× Virginia Beach Police to hold safety session for faith-based organizations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is holding a question and answer session for faith-based organizations after a mass shooting at a Texas church.

The meeting will give clergy, staff and lay leaders an opportunity to ask questions about security-related issues and learn about resources available to them from the police department.

“We hope to help alleviate concerns brought about by recent national events and give congregations the tools to help them plan for and future emergency,” said a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson.

Around 100 people have RSVP’ed for the session.