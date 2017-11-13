Pet photos with Santa available at MacArthur Center this holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. – Your pets may not know exactly who Santa is, but the MacArthur Center does know that people may love pictures of their pets with him.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 19, mall patrons will be able to have their pets be pictured with Santa at the Ice Palace located at the MacArthur Center.

Photo packages range from $24.99-$49.99, and the event will run through Dec. 3.

The time in which pictures will be taken at the mall are between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., during the few weeks that this is available.

Officials say that all pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

For more information, visit ShopMacArthur.com/PetPhotos