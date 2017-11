NORFOLK, Va. – PAW Patrol Live will be at Chrysler Hall on May 26 and May 27, 2018.

The cartoon’s live show version, “The Great Pirate Show,” is now on sale, with pre-sell tickets through Nov. 16.

The VIP package includes a premium seat, special gift and exclusive access to a Meet & Greet with three characters after the show. Each adult & child (aged 1 & up) must have a VIP ticket.

For more information on this event visit http://www.sevenvenues.com/