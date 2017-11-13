× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Morning rain then clearing skies

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the work week… Expect rain this morning as a cold front and area of low pressure track across the region. Rain will be widespread this morning with pockets of heavy rain at times. Severe weather is not expected but watch for areas of localized flooding and ponding on the roads for your morning drive. Rain will begin to taper off around midday and some sunshine could mix in later this afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid 50s, similar to Sunday but still a bit below normal.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling into the 40s. Likely mid 40s along the coast and low 40s to upper 30 inland.

We will see a nice blend of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the work week. Highs will gradually warm from the mid 50s to the low 60s. Winds will pick up for Tuesday with gusts to near 25 mph possible. Rain chances will stay slim through Friday. Our next rain chance is set to move in on Saturday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, AM Rain (80%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a low pressure system located about 700 miles SE of the Azores. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some additional development, and the system could become a subtropical cyclone during the next few days while it moves slowly NE.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 13th

1937 Heavy Rain: 1.98″ Salisbury

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.