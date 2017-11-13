Hampton Police looking for two suspects in Mega Mart robbery investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for two people who robbed the Mega Mart in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road on Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the scene at 8:31 p.m. after receiving reports about the robbery.

The two suspects entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After obtaining some cash, both suspects ran from the store in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a black jacket, black pants, white under shirt, black gloves, white shoes, and a black ski mask.

The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black jacket, plaid shirt, black pants, blue gloves, white shoes, white hat, and a white shirt covering their face.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.