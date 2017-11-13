Former ODU men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel II passes away

NORFOLK, Va. – Jeff Capel II, former Old Dominion head men’s basketball coach and father of Jeff Capel III, is dead at the age of 64.

Capel II was diagnosed with ALS in 2016.

The elder Capel went 122-and-98 in seven seasons as ODU head coach. He won a pair of Colonial Athletic Conference titles (1995, 1997) and advanced to the league title game in 1999.

Jeff Capel II, father of current Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel IIl, has passed away at the age of 64. — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) November 13, 2017

In a first-person essay for The Players’ Tribune, Capel’s son Jeff the third revealed his father was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) last spring. In the piece, Capel, who is currently an assistant coach at Duke, recalls when he broke the news about his father to legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“I just sit there, in the office of one of the greatest coaches in the history of basketball, and I cry, and I cry, and I cry,” Capel wrote.

Jim Corrigan, who coached on Capel’s ODU staff, spoke to News 3 after Capel II’s diagnosis became public.

“I was shocked to hear it,” Corrigan told News 3. “Saddened, but thoughts, and prayers are with him and his family. “He was a great players coach and he really knew how to relate to the player and how to treat them individually.”