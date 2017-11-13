× First Warning Forecast: Lots Of Sunshine Ahead

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Rain is on its way out this afternoon but cloud cover will linger. We started off the morning at an 80% chance of rain, now down to 30% for the rest of the afternoon and only a 5% chance by the evening. There could see a break in the clouds and see some sunshine by the late afternoon. We will stay in the high 40s and 50s overnight. Wind will continue to come from the north at 10-15 mph leaving us a little on the breezy side.



We will wake up a little chilly at 45 with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and a chance of some patchy fog. By the afternoon we will warm up into the low and mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances will stay at 0% and we will still be breezy with wind coming from the north at 10-15 mph.

For the rest of the week we will stay fairly mild with temperatures reaching the mid 60s by Thursday. We will also stay dry for the rest of the week with the next best chance of rain on Saturday with a 50% chance.

Today: AM Rain (80%), PM Clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a low pressure system located about 700 miles SE of the Azores. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some additional development, and the system could become a subtropical cyclone during the next few days while it moves slowly NE.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)