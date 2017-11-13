Dickens Christmas Towne back in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – With only 49 days until Christmas, dozens of contractors and staff are converting the Decker Half Moone Center into Dickens’ Christmas Towne.

The immersive holiday tradition, which opens on Saturday, will feature all-new highlights.

Officials say that they are hoping to turn the Elizabeth River into the River Thames with an interactive, pier-side London Docks experience, featuring an incredible, 120-foot-long children’s maze built entirely from shipping pallets.

“We’re consciously trying to grow and develop this holiday tradition,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “That means keeping those things that families return for each year, but also adding new experiences and concepts.”

A new interactive literary experience will be a focal point for children, and a “Whodunit?” mystery will take families on a journey throughout the village. Most notably, an Ebenezer Scrooge character has been added to entertain families and create a tie back to Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, added officials.

On opening day, children will receive a FREE Everlasting Magic Snowball, courtesy of Play Visions (while supplies last).

For more information, visit http://dickenschristmastowne.com.

Dickens’ Christmas Towne’s hours are:

Opening Weekend: Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, November 19, Noon – 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving Weekend: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 6 p.m.

December 1 – 17: Friday, 4 – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday, Noon – 6 p.m.

December 18 – 20: 4 – 8 p.m.

December 21 – 23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 24: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day.

Closed Christmas Day

December 26 – 30: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

December 31: Noon – 5 p.m.