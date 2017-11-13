× Congressman talks health care in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Congressman Bobby Scott (D-VA03) talked health care in Hampton Roads, Monday.

Rep. Scott held an open forum on the Affordable Care Act, which is currently in open enrollment, at Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center on Wickham Avenue in Newport News.

The congressman answered questions about the act and also discussed attempts to overturn or ‘sabotage’ it, as Scott says.

President Donald Trump has made overturning the Affordable Care Act one of his top goals, but his attempts to do so have failed so far.

Open enrollment for the ACA is shorter this year, starting on November 1 and ending December 15.