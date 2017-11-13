HAMPTON ROADS, Va - America Recycles Day is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. We talk with Annabelle Gurwitch, former host of Planet Green's original series, WA$TED! about why most people are for recycling, but only 35% actually recycle everything they can.
Celebrating America Recycles Day on Coast Live
-
H & M offers prizes for attending opening in Chesapeake
-
Comedian Vicki Lawrence talks about life with a rare condition on Coast Live
-
Born before 22 weeks, ‘most premature’ baby is now thriving
-
‘They still make that?’: Six jobs you (wrongly) thought were extinct
-
Don’t throw away those eclipse glasses, they may still do some good
-
-
Trash Talks: Young brothers get a look at dream job at West Fargo Sanitation
-
Celebrating National Ice Cream Cone Day in style on Coast Live
-
Total solar eclipse: Things to know
-
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits off coast of Japan
-
How unmarried Americans are changing everything
-
-
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
-
First day of fall: 5 things you probably didn’t know
-
Union Mission Ministries is celebrating its 125th anniversary on Coast Live