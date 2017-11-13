Celebrating America Recycles Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - America Recycles Day is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. We talk with Annabelle Gurwitch, former host of Planet Green's original series, WA$TED! about why most people are for recycling, but only 35% actually recycle everything they can.