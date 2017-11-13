Anger over Virginia Beach city council decision to approve in home gun business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va,- Neighbors are angry over a tough city council decision to approve a conditional use permit for gun transactions in one Virginia Beach home.

Alane Zinke requested a conditional use permit to allow him to run a business out of his home.

Zinke says his neighbors are angry because they don’t understand his business.

He says he will only be a middle man between the store where a gun is purchased online and the person who made the online purchase.

He says his home will not be run as a story, despite what many of his neighbors think.

He says he is actually trying to make the area safer by ensuring a background check is run before an online purchase is completed.

Neighbors signed a petition asking the permit to be denied.

There are 28 signatures on the petition.