Virginia Beach Vietnam veterans honored during ceremony commemorating 50th anniversary of the war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hundreds of veterans who served during the Vietnam War were honored Sunday during a ceremony in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Vietnam Veterans 50th Anniversary Commemoration was held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

News 3 first told you about the efforts to honor Vietnam veterans in Virginia Beach this summer, with retired U.S. Navy Commander John Uhrin III leading the effort.

Since then, more than 550 people registered to attend the event to honor Vietnam veterans, many of whom returned from war unappreciated and unrecognized.

“It is our hope in some small way to give those veterans the recognition that none serving at that time received,” Uhrin stated.

Veterans or their surviving spouses received a special commemorative pin and all veteran spouses, immediate family members, and guests received a commemorative token for their support of the Vietnam veterans.

Speakers at the event included Congressman Scott Taylor, Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, and Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms.

“Veterans from the Vietnam era faced different conditions than today’s military veterans, and we want to make sure that this event gives them the recognition they deserve for their service,” said Uhrin.

The commemoration concluded with the playing of Taps by a US Armed Forces Bugler for all the deceased Vietnam veterans.