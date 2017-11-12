The Destruction Room in Virginia Beach lets you relieve stress by smashing things

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Have you ever been so stress or mad that you’ve just wanted to break something?

Well now there’s a business for just that! The Destruction Room, located at 4425 Shore Drive, allows you to break things in a safe environment.

To participate, start by booking an appointment at 757-567-2308 and choose a session:

Quick Stress Release (5 minutes) – $15

Full on Fit (15 minutes) – $40

Demolition Time (25 minutes) – $65

Additional time in increments of five minutes are available at an additional cost. Specialty rooms are also available upon request.

Safety gear will be provided free of charge.

Most of the items are found in the trash or donated. All of the destroyed items are recycled and disposed of properly.