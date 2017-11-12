Naval Station Norfolk holds Jr. NBA clinic

Naval Station Norfolk, Va. – 150 youth and parents with ties to the Department of Defense participated in a clinic lead by NBA and WNBA players on Sunday.

The event hosted by Jr. NBA at Naval Station Norfolk, taught kids a variety of basketball skills and leadership lessons.

The free clinic is one of many held across the United States to help the NBA expand its youth basketball participation program.

The NBA says that it is promoting the Jr. NBA to installation leagues as part of a Commitment to Service initiative between the NBA and Department of Defense, which focuses on having athletes and service members work together to create a culture of service in their communities and promote healthy living, successful life transitions and good leadership.