First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in overnight and Monday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy start to your work week.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move across our area late tonight into Monday. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s. Rain will spread east from the southwest into the early morning hours of Monday. Keep in mind we could be dealing with a soggy commute Monday morning. We still have very dry air over us, so some rain will evaporate before it even reaches the ground. The system exits Monday afternoon with conditions improving. It will be another cool day with highs ranging in the 50s. High pressure will build in Monday night with lows dipping into the 40s.

Expect dry conditions for Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s. Another dry day Wednesday. Thursday should warm up into the low 60s as high pressure moves off the coast and we get the return flow.

Our next chance of rain will be on Saturday. A strong cold front will move through. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. Temperatures will drop once again behind the front.

Tonight: Rain spreads eastward overnight (70%). Lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain, mainly in the morning (70%). Highs in the low and mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Pollen season has ended)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms are showing some signs of organization in association with a low pressure system located about 700 miles SW of the Azores. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some additional development, and the system could become a subtropical cyclone during the next few days while it moves slowly northeastward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…30%

* Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…50%

