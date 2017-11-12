Crews respond to fire in James City County

James City County, Va. – Firefighters in both James City County and in the City of Williamsburg responded to a fire in the Greensprings West subdivision Sunday.

Officials say the residential structure fire was at the 4000 block of Thorngate Drive, and crews were dispatched to the fire around 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they determined that the fire had started in the garage before spreading to the attic of the two-story home.

Crews brought the fire under control by 6 p.m., and officials say that no one was injured during the fire even though there were people in the house when the fire started.

The home sustained significant fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.