Tech-nical difficulties: Hokies bottled up by Georgia Tech in 28-22 loss

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall completed just two passes all game vs. Virginia Tech Saturday. However, they both resulted in Yellow Jackets touchdowns as Georgia Tech beat the 17th ranked Hokies 28-22 in an ACC game played at Bobby Dodd Stadium and seen live on WGNT-TV.

With the loss, the Hokies have now lost three of their last four vs. Georgia Tech and drop to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the ACC.

Virginia Tech took a 22-21 lead with 7:27 to play in the game when Greg Stroman intercepted Marshall’s pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.

After the Yellow Jackets went up 28-22 on Marshall’s 80 yard touchdown pass to Ricky Jeune with 6:30 left to play in the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech drove to the Georgia Tech 32, but in curious decisions to say the least – Hokies head coach Justin Fuente called pass attempts on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. Both failed to be completed, securing the win for the Yellow Jackets.

“We had the best match-up we could possibly have,” Fuente said after the game. “Everything we did was a struggle offensively and we had a couple opportunities there to go freaking win the game and we took those. We didn’t come through, but that was the deal. Those were our chances. Making first downs and driving the football were difficult. We felt like we had an opportunity with as good of a look as we were going to get to go win the game.”

The Hokies were held to a season-low 258 yards of offense. Quarterback Josh Jackson completed 14 of 26 passes for just 153 yards. Virginia Tech converted just 4-of-15 third down attempts.

Virginia Tech returns home to host Pittsburgh Saturday for Senior Day.