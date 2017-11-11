Pet Cemetery holds Veteran’s Day commemoration for service dogs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Garden of the Pines Pet Cemetery commemorated Veteran’s Day by honoring service members with four paws.

The cemetery from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. held a graveside service for dogs that helped in military operations and worked with local law enforcement agencies, at its Honorary Service Memorial Park.

The dogs honored had worked with humans, and on this special day, their partners wanted them to be remembered for what they had done.

The Garden of the Pines Pet Cemetery was founded in 1957.