2017 ACC football title tilt is set: Clemson vs. Miami

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The No. 4 Clemson football team clinched a spot in the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship game after defeating the Florida State Seminoles by a score of 31-14 on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. With the win, Clemson improves to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the ACC and wins the conference’s Atlantic division for the third straight season.

Clemson will face Miami in the 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship game, after the Hurricanes clinch the Coastal division by virtue of Virginia’s 38-21 loss at Louisville. The ‘Canes later throttled Notre Dame, 41-8 in a non-conference game. It will be the first ACC football championship game appearance for Miami since joining the conference in 2004.

Congratulations to Coach Dabo Swinney and @ClemsonFB on their victory over Florida State and for winning 3 straight ACC Atlantic Division championships! pic.twitter.com/3XjavrPorR — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) November 12, 2017

Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium will host the Dr. Pepper ACC Championship game December 2nd.