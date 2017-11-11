10th ranked Auburn throttles unbeaten, top-ranked Georgia 40-17

AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia’s perfect season went south in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

In a game televised live on WTKR-TV, number 10 Auburn crushed unbeaten and top-ranked Georgia, 40-17 in the 121st meeting between the two rivals.

The Bulldogs fall to 9-and-1 on the season, while the Tigers improve to 8-and-2.

WAR EAGLE. @AuburnFootball is absolutely rolling against the No. 1 team. pic.twitter.com/wfhER6Tv3m — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2017

AU tailback Kerryon Johnson accounts for 233 total yards rushing (167) and receiving (66) , including a 55 yard TD reception to put the Tigers up 40-10.

Have yourself a game, Kerryon Johnson. pic.twitter.com/nJJgC1a7Qe — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 11, 2017

Next up for Auburn, the Tigers host Louisiana-Monroe in a non-conference tilt before likely new-number one ranked Alabama visits Jordan Hare Stadium in the season finale November 25th. The winner of that game (the Iron Bowl) will likely represent the SEC West division in the SEC title game – to be aired live on WTKR-TV.