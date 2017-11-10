World War II veteran still serving others by delivering meals

A 97-year-old Tennessee veteran who spent years piloting fighter planes in World War II is still serving others.
Every week, Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels loads Charlie Cunningham up with food. He delivers meals to nearly eight people per week.
News 4 was there for an extra special delivery for 90-year-old Joe Smith, who served in the Navy during World War II.
The two had never met until now and both say they’ve made a new friend.
“The old folks are delighted to see me come,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham drives a silver Mustang to deliver the meals.
“It’s an encouragement. I’m having trouble moving around the room and use one of these things, and Charlie’s out there driving,” Smith said.