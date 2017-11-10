‘We tag-teamed him,’ Williamsburg girl tells Steve Harvey about thwarting carjacker

The 12-year-old girl who saved her 7-year-old sister by outsmarting a suspected carjacker in Williamsburg last April will appear on the "Steve" Harvey program Friday on CBS 6.

Maddie Weiler told Harvey that it all started when her family witnessed a "terrible crash" on their way to Busch Gardens that fateful Saturday on Easter weekend.

Maddie said that when her mom, Brandie Weiler, pulled over to check on the woman that had been hit, Maddie saw the other driver involved in the crash do something bizarre.

"He came out of the car 'Dukes of Hazzard'-style -- through the sunroof and everything," Maddie remembered. "After that I saw him make a beeline straight towards our car. And I was like, 'Boy, don't you dare.'"

At this point, Maddie explained that she was still in the front passenger's seat while her sister, 7-year-old Mollie was in the back of the car.

Maddie said that after the suspect made eye contact with her, he got into the family's car and tried to start the vehicle.

"I'm punching, kicking, screaming and yelling for her to get out," Maddie said.

Maddie then did something very smart: she shifted the car into to drive since that would prevent the vehicle from starting.

Mollie said that she was terrified for her sister and "wouldn't leave her."

By this time the children's mother saw what was happening and Maddie said she "punched, kicked, whatever she could do trying to get the keys out."

“We tag-teamed him,” Maddie said. "She was hitting on one side. I was hitting on the other.”

Police said 21-year-old Paul Salsman of James City County tried to steal two other vehicles before officers arrived.

Salsman was charged with three counts of felony carjacking, felony hit and run and driving under the influence of drugs, WTKR reported.