Watch the Hokies on WGNT Saturday at 12:20pm

ATLANTA, Ga. – No. 17 Virginia Tech will hit the road for the second consecutive week as the Hokies take on Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 11. Kickoff time is set for 12:20 p.m. and the game can be seen live on WGNT. Pregame coverage begins at Noon.

Nine times in the last 13 years the winner of this game has either claimed the ACC title or represented the Coastal Division in the ACC Championship Game. The Hokies hold a 9-5 advantage in the series which began in 1990 in Atlanta and a 5-2 lead at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets are third nationally in rushing offense, averaging 331.9 yards per game, while the Hokies are 18th nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 122.8 yards per game and are fourth in third down defense (.248).

VIRGINIA TECH vs. GEORGIA TECH: INSIDE THE SERIES

• Saturday will be the 15th meeting in the all-time series between Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

• Georgia Tech has lost its last three home games vs. the Hokies but have come out the victor in their last two trips to Blacksburg.

• The Yellow Jackets have not defeated the Hokies in Atlanta since 10/17/09 when No. 19 Georgia Tech knocked off No. 4 Virginia Tech, 28-23.

• Virginia Tech is 5-2 all-time at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

• When the Hokies are ranked they’re 6-3 vs. the Yellow Jackets.

• Head coach Justin Fuente, coaching in his first game ever in the state of Georgia, is 4-2 vs. ACC foes on the road.

• His two losses have come against Syracuse (10/15/16) and last week at Miami (11/4).

KEY SCORING STATS ON HOKIES, JACKETS

• Dating back to 1996, Virginia Tech is 44-3 on the road when scoring 30 points or more, including a 27-1 mark in ACC games.

• Virginia Tech is 13-1 under Justin Fuente when scoring 30+ points.

• Under head coach Paul Johnson, GT is 2-20 against FBS foes when scoring 17 points or fewer, including an 0-3 mark against Virginia Tech.

• Georgia Tech suffered a pair of one-point losses to Tennessee (9/4) and Miami (10/14). Both VT and GT own a win over UNC and a loss to Clemson.