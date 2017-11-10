Two injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Two men were injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of Spruce Street in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call of gunshots around 4:15 p.m. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Around 4:30 p.m., police also responded to Larkin Street and Kennon Avenue for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was also taken to SNGH and is expected to recover.

Detectives believe both men were shot on Spruce Street and that the second man fled the scene before police arrived.

The circumstances surrounding the double shooting remain unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

