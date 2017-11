NORFOLK, Va. – Three people were displaced after a house fire at 9547 17th Bay Street Friday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a single-story house in flames with the fire spreading into the attic.

The fire was called under control at 9:46 p.m. In addition to the three occupants, one dog and a snake were rescued from the house.

No injuries to the occupants, animals or crew were reported.

