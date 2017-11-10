Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’: What folks are saying

Happy Taylor Swift Day!

The singer’s long-awaited sixth album arrived just before midnight Thursday and naturally it’s been all the buzz.

Even Swift herself seemed excited.

Not only did she share a pic Thursday of her and her cat’s faces — eager with anticipation — but she also posted a photo announcing the arrival of “Reputation.”

“#reputation is out,” she wrote under a photo of herself colorfully dressed posted to Instagram. “Let the games begin.”

Swift followed that up with pics of some reviews from critics.

“Taylor Swift’s talent remains intact on ‘Reputation,’ her most focused, most cohesive album yet,” she quotes Randy Lewis of the Los Angeles Times saying.

But when it comes to Swift, it’s all about what the fans have to say.

The “Swifties” (as the faithful are known) have been eagerly awaiting every Instagram, every tweet and every music video since the singer released the video for her first single “Look What You Made Me Do” in August.

She even blessed a few of her fans with early listening parties.

So far folks seem to be adoring everything, from her seeming love-laced lyrics about rumored boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, on songs like “Delicate” and “Gorgeous” to lyrics on tunes such as “I Did Something Bad” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” that many fans are taking as swipes at her nemesis, rapper Kanye West.

And wonder of wonders, Twitter appears to be infatuated with Swift’s use of the word s**t on “I Did Something Bad.” Like, Taylor Swift curses?!

Fans don’t even seem to mind the fact that the album is not yet available on streaming services. If you want it, currently you either have to buy a physical copy or head over to iTunes.

Despite the album leaking online early on Thursday, Swift is predicted to rake in some major coin.

Her record label Big Machine reportedly has been predicting that the 15-track album will move 2 million units during its first week.

