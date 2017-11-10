× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cold and breezy

***Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM Saturday for all of eastern Virginia and most of eastern NC.***

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 15-25 mph.

Veterans Day: Partly cloudy, cold and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to near 50. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

