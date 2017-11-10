Norfolk’s Waterside hold fashion show

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Waterside District is helping to sponsor VA Fashion Week with its main runway show Saturday at the Harbor Club.

VA Fashion Week has been around since 2007 and is being sponsored by the Waterside District and Splash Model Management.

“All of us involved with VA Fashion Week are absolutely thrilled to be working with Waterside District for our 2017 season,” said Ann Ward Leister, owner of Splash Model Management. “Overlooking the Elizabeth River in downtown Norfolk, Waterside District and Harbor Club provide the perfect setting for our runway show this year.”

The VA Fashion Week has had a variety of events culminating to the runway show, which help showcase emerging designers and models from up and down the East Coast to establish a world-class fashion event in Southeastern Virginia.

“We’re excited to announce this new partnership with Splash Model Management to bring VA Fashion Week to Norfolk,” said Glenn Sutch, president of Waterside District. “Since opening three months ago, we’re proud to have hosted a great variety of events and welcomed thousands of visitors to Waterside District. VA Fashion Week will provide another unique event for the community to enjoy.”

Saturday’s main event will combine the scenic beauty of Harbor Club overlooking the Elizabeth River, with the latest fashion trends on the runway.