Norfolk police charge man in connection to fatal hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday.

Gregory A. Peterson, 28, turned himself in to police Friday. He was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while suspended.

On November 7, police responded to the intersection of St. Paul’s Boulevard and E. Charlotte Street for an auto-pedestrian crash. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found John Cutillo III of Philadelphia lying unconscious in the roadway. Cutillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a red Jeep SUV was recklessly driving on St. Paul’s Boulevard when it hit Cutillo as he was trying to cross the street. The Jeep did not stop.

Peterson is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.